Painted Dolphin Statue Reported Missing

The purple dolphin statue pictured here as part of an art exhibit was officially reported missing on Tuesday, June 7.

By Breeana Greenberg

A painted dolphin statue on display at this past weekend’s Dana Point ArtFest has been reported missing. The statue was one of three displayed at the event as part of a larger exhibition aiming to raise awareness for ocean water quality and the safety of marine life.

The statue was officially reported as missing on Tuesday, June 7. A police report has been filed with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, according Dana Yarger, the local artist heading up the exhibition. The statue is valued in excess of $5,000, he said.

During the Dana Point City Council meeting on Tuesday night, Mayor Joe Muller said the statue reportedly went missing at the end of the ArtFest, which took place in the Lantern District on Sunday, June 5.

“So, if anyone is listening and paying attention, if you see it, please report it,” Muller said. “We’d like to get that back.”

Anyone with information concerning the missing dolphin statue should contact Yarger at 949.276.7597 or stop by Gallery Dana Bay at 24682 Del Prado, Dana Point.

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

