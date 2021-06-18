Pageant of the Masters Experiences Return to Ritz-Carlton

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, is bringing back two overnight experiences highlighting the 87th annual Pageant of the Masters and 89th annual Festival of Arts.

Known as one of the most unique live art productions around the world, the Pageant of the Masters can make for a memorable outdoor summer activity, as guests begin to travel again. Ideal for art enthusiasts, Orange County visitors, and those seeking a local, cultural experience, “Made in America” and “Behind the Velvet Rope” packages provide the best of both worlds—premier loge center tickets to the grand performance, and luxury accommodations overlooking the Pacific, plus more. Both packages are available July 7-September 3, 2021.

In the 2021 Pageant of the Masters, “Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and Their Stories,” audiences will meet the artists who not only made this country their home, but let their creativity be inspired by moments on which this nation was founded. Through a collection of tributes to artists who made their mark in American Art, a compelling portrait of the artists will come to life with all the theatrical magic that makes the Pageant a one-of-a-kind, must-see summer tradition. The Laguna Beach experience is located in an outdoor amphitheater with a professional orchestra, original score, live narration, intricate sets, and sophisticated lighting.

Packages include the “Pageant of the Masters—Made in America,” starting at $1,099 per night and including overnight accommodations, two premier Loge Center tickets to the Pageant of the Masters stage performance, admission for two to Festival of Arts—one of the nation’s oldest and most highly acclaimed juried fine art shows—a welcome amenity and complimentary resort fee.

The “Behind the Velvet Rope” package—starting at $1,249 per night—affords the opportunity to “peek behind the curtain” before the show with a private guided tour showcasing how the Pageant of the Masters comes to life. This package is only available on Saturday nights and includes all amenities that the Pageant of the Masters—Made in America package offers.

The overnight Pageant of the Masters packages can be reserved with your travel professional online or by calling 949.240.5062.

For an added experience, the Ritz-Carlton oceanfront resort currently features an exclusive Festival of Arts lobby art exhibit, representing a handful of artists showcasing at this summer’s Festival with varied disciplines. The 19-piece exhibit is on display now until early September, with all artwork available for purchase.

Visit ritzcarlton.com/lagunaniguel for more information.

