UPDATE (5:35 p.m., Wednesday, March 15): The city’s public works department reopened Pacific Coast Highway to motorists in both directions at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15

Pacific Coast Highway is temporarily closed in both directions from Beach Road to Camino Capistrano following a landslide caused by severe rains on Wednesday morning, March 15, according to city officials.

Cleanup is in progress, with roads expected to reopen later in the afternoon on Wednesday, according to the Dana Point Public Works Department.

Public works advises motorists to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story.