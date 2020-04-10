Outlets Hosts Weeklong Blood Drive

The Outlets at San Clemente is hosting a series of blood drives with the Southern California Blood Bank this week.

The drive kicked off on Tuesday, April 7, and will continue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Saturday, April 11, at space #505 across from the Calvin Klein store at 101 West Avenida Vista Hermosa.

The Southern California Blood Bank is the primary blood supplier to local hospitals throughout Orange, San Diego and Los Angeles counties, including the Children’s Hospital of Orange County, or CHOC.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has prompted stay-at-home directives and the cancellation of previously scheduled blood drives, the Southern California Blood Bank has noted there’s been a shortage of blood supply.

To help address some of the safety concerns, the organization is not allowing walk-ins and is encouraging those willing to donate blood to first make an appointment at scbloodbank.org.

Anyone who would like to host an on-site blood drive in their community can contact Sue Forster, territory manager with the Southern California Blood Bank, at 951.514.9135 or at sforster@bloodbank.org.

Those who have scheduled appointments should enter the property through the southernmost entrance next to the parking structure and closest to Avenida Pico, according to the Outlets.