ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 30-2022-01264532

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner EMILY SARAH HINRICHS filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present Name

EMILY SARAH HINRICHS

Proposed Name

EMILY SARAH MCCARTHY

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

Notice of Hearing

Date: 08/17/2022 Time: 8:30 a.m. Dept: D100. The address of the court is Central Justice Center, 700 Civic Center Drive West, Santa Ana, CA 92701. Other: Remote Hearing. Your hearing will be held REMOTELY via video at the date and time indicated on the notice or order to which this message is attached. You are NOT to physically appear at the courthouse on the date of your hearing. To obtain instructions on how to appear remotely for your hearing, you MUST do the following no later than the day before the hearing (or no later than Friday, if the hearing is on Monday): 1. Go to the Court’s website at www.occourts.org; 2. Click on the “COVID-19” button; 3. Click on the “Civil” button; 4. Click on the “Remote Hearing Instructions” button; 5. Follow the instructions. IMPORTANT NOTE: If you or your witnesses, do not have the ability to access the court’s website above, or are unable to follow the instructions on the Court’s website, or are otherwise unable to appear remotely, you MUST call the courtroom or call (657) 622-8513, prior to your hearing, to request an alternate means to appear. Failure to do so may result in your case being dismissed, or a ruling issued against you.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Dana Point Times

Date: 06/14/2022

JUDGE LAYNE H. MELZER, Judge of the Superior Court

Published: Dana Point Times, June 24, July 1, 8, 15, 2022

