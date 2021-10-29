SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 30-2021-01225847

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner Jennifer Lynn Palmer filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present Name

A. Jennifer Lynn Palmer

Proposed Name

A. Jennifer Lynn Moreno Renfroe

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court of the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objective is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

a. Date: 12/15/2021 Time: 8:30 a.m. Dept.: D100

b. The address of the court is Other: REMOTE HEARING (1) If you plan to appear, you must attend the hearing by video remote using the court’s designated video platform; (2) Go to the courts website at: http://www.occourts.org/media-relations/probate-mental -health.html to appear for probate hearings and for remote hearing instructions; (3) If you have difficulty connecting to your remote hearing, call (657)622-8278 for assistance.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Dana Point Times, Oct 29, Nov 5, 12, 19, 2021

Date: October 13, 2021, Judge Layne H. Melzer, Judge of the Superior Court

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

