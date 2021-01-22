SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Order to Show Cause For Change of

Name Case No. 01174106

To All Interested Persons: Austin Michael Jones; filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

PRESENT NAME

A. Austin Michael Jones

PROPOSED NAME

A. Austin Michael Kelly

The Court Orders that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court of the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objective is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

Notice of Hearing

Date: 02/18/2021 Time: 08:30 a.m. Dept.: D100 Window: 44. The address of the court is Central Justice Center, 700 Civic Center Drive West, Santa Ana, CA 92701. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Dana Point Times

Date: December 4, 2020

JUDGE JAMES J. DI CESARE, Judge of the Superior Court

Published: Dana Point Times, January 22, 29, February 5, 12, 2021

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

