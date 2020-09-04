Order to Show Cause For Change of

Name Case No. 30-2020-01121921-CU-PT-CJC

To All Interested Persons: David Tarquin Preziosi, aka D Tarquin Preziosi, aka David T. Preziosi; filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

PRESENT NAME

A. David Tarquin Preziosi

B. D. Tarquin Preziosi

C. David T. Preziosi

PROPOSED NAME

A. Tarquin David Preziosi

B. Tarquin David Preziosi

C. Tarquin David Preziosi

The Court Orders that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court of the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objective is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

Notice of Hearing

Date: 10/13/2020 Time: 08:30 a.m. Dept.: D100 Window: 44. The address of the court is Central Justice Center, 700 Civic Center Drive West, Santa Ana, CA 92701. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Dana Point Times

Date: August 20, 2020

JUDGE JAMES J. DI CESARE, Judge of the Superior Court

Published: Dana Point Times, September 4, 11, 18, 25, 2020