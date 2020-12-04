Orange County, Southern California Likely to Go Under Regional Stay-at-Home Order Sunday as ICU Capacity Dips Below 15%

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Zach Cavanagh

With the Southern California region’s available intensive care unit capacity dropping under 15% on Friday, the state will order a three-week regional stay-at-home order on Saturday to go into full effect on Sunday.

Despite Orange County moving up from 17% available ICU beds on Thursday to 20% on Friday, the Southern California region saw a drop in availability from 20.6% to 13.1% over the same period, triggering the stay-at-home order.

The order will be issued at 12:59 p.m. on Saturday, and local health officials have 24 hours to enact the stay-at-home restrictions. If the region is still below 15% available capacity in Saturday’s numbers, the order will then be in effect from Sunday through Dec. 27, affecting the Christmas and Hanukkah holidays.

After those three weeks, the region will be reviewed weekly for its projected four-week ICU capacity, and if that capacity is projected to at least 15%, the order will be lifted.

The new stay-at-home order will enact a number of restrictions, including the prohibition of private gatherings and the mixing of households, 100% mask-wearing in all sectors and the closure of all in-person dining, bars, breweries, wineries, hair salons and barbershops and personal care services.

Restaurants can still offer take-out and delivery, and retail and grocery stores will remain open with 20% capacity. Schools that are open can remain open, and religious services and protests can still happen outdoors. Critical infrastructure – including health care, emergency services, food and agriculture, energy, water and communications services among others – also remains open.

Gov. Gavin Newsom first announced the potential for the regional stay-at-home orders on Thursday. The orders are targeted at slowing the exploding hospitalization rates in the state that, according to the state’s update earlier this week, could fill ICUs past capacity by Christmas Eve.

California was divided into five regions that correspond to state healthcare systems: Northern California, Greater Sacramento, the Bay Area, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California.

Southern California is the first of the five regions to trigger the stay-at-home order and covers the counties of Orange, Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura.

The San Joaquin Valley seems to be next in line for the stay-at-home orders with 14.1% available ICU capacity followed by Northern California (20.9%), the Bay Area (21.2%) and Greater Sacramento (21.4%)

Orange County hit a pandemic high in coronavirus hospitalizations for the second straight day on Friday. The Orange County Health Care Agency reported 735 hospitalized cases on Thursday and 746 on Friday, which surpassed the previous high of 722 on July 14.

Orange County reported 195 COVID-19 ICU patients on Friday, the highest since July 28 (204 ICU patients). In the county’s hospitals, there are 20% of the ICU beds currently available and 55% of ventilators available.

While the restrictions affect many sectors, the state encouraged outdoor and physical activities in the announcement of potential shutdowns on Thursday. Some of the state recommended activities included going to a park or beach, hiking, meditating, practicing yoga or skiing.

The stay-at-home order encourages mask-wearing and physical distancing, as health officials have maintained throughout the pandemic.

Collin Breaux contributed to this report.

