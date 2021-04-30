Orange County Logs Over 2.5 Million Vaccine Doses

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Picket Fence Media will post weekly updates on the compilation of COVID-19 statistics and information, as reported daily by the Orange County Health Care Agency and other health agencies.

For COVID-19 numbers specifically in schools and South Orange County, scroll down.

Compiled by Collin Breaux

Vaccine doses are closing in on the 3 million mark in Orange County. On Friday, April 30, the area logged over 2.5 million doses (2,502,341, to be exact).

Voice of OC reports over 1 million people in Orange County (32.9% of the population) are fully vaccinated.

Eligibility in California expanded for everyone 16 and older April 15, and already expanded to people 50 and older on April 1. Orange County hit over a million vaccine doses on March 15.

Statewide, over 28 million doses have been administered, the California Department of Public Health reported. There have been 3337,654 average doses per day. There are over 6 million doses on hand—representing 19 days of inventory. Across the state, 39.1% of people are fully vaccinated.

San Diego County has had over 2.6 million doses and Los Angeles County has had over 7.5 million doses.

Compared to last week’s numbers, that represents an increase of 223,148 doses for the county and nearly one million for the state.

There were 113 hospitalizations reported by the county on Friday – an increase from last Friday’s number, which was 100. The three-day average change in hospitalized patients is -0.6%.

Orange County reported 22 ICU patients as of Friday. That total is an increase from last week’s number of 15. There are 35.2% of total ICU beds available, a slight decrease from last week’s 35.4%. There are 75.2% of ventilators available.

The OCHCA reported 68 new COVID-19 cases and nine new coronavirus-related deaths on Friday.

The county’s reported estimated amount of recoveries stands at 246,442 cases.

COVID-19 in South OC

San Clemente has 3,000 total cases and 35 total deaths, with 16 new cases and no new deaths this week.

San Juan Capistrano has 2,774 total cases and 72 total deaths, with 17 new cases and no new deaths this week.

Dana Point has 1,507 total cases and 32 total deaths, with four new cases and one new death this week.

Rancho Mission Viejo has 336 total cases, with one new case this week. As unincorporated land with under 25,000 residents, the exact death total will not be reported for Rancho Mission Viejo until it reaches five, as it was for cases.

COVID-19 in Schools

Orange County continued to update school cases.

From Aug. 16 to April 24, there was a cumulative total of 3,650 cases in Orange County schools with 21 reported from April 18-24, and 35 from April 11-17. Of the total cases, there were 2,445 student cases, 759 teacher cases and 646 cases among other staff. As of April 24, there were 2,013 cases in elementary and middle schools, 1,008 cases in high schools, 116 cases in combined K-12 schools and 513 cases in colleges, universities and vocational schools.

The Capistrano Unified School District is reporting cases in each of its schools to an online dashboard. CUSD’s dashboard lists “active” cases on its dashboard, with the case remaining on the dashboard for 14 days from initial symptoms or test date.

In San Clemente, San Clemente High School had one case.

Dana Point schools had no active cases.

In San Juan Capistrano, San Juan Hills High School had two cases.

In schools whose boundaries include those cities, Fred Newhart Middle School had two cases and Niguel Hills Middle School had one case.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

