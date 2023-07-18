Looking to create a community-oriented lounge for wine lovers to taste a variety of Napa Valley wines, Old Acre Winery opened its doors in the Dana Marina Plaza earlier this month.

Old Acre offers wine by the glass or by the bottle from its boutique winery in Napa Valley.

Trying to emulate the feeling of a British pub, co-owner and Winemaker Simon Wilson, who’s originally from the United Kingdom, looked to create a conversational space where customers can move chairs around to have a more intimate experience among friends.

Simon noted that he misses the experience that when you go into a pub, “in 10 minutes, you know everyone.”

“I feel sometimes that even though Dana Point does have some good community places, I think it lacks a little of that,” Simon said.

Co-owner Laurel Wilson added that the couple wanted to create an open space where customers can meet new people, chat and have a good time.

“We wanted to be more of a lounge where people can come and hang out and stay awhile and be comfortable, kind of like you’re at home,” Wilson said. “Not where you’re always sitting at a table, just drinking a bottle of wine.”

Simon added that they call themselves a wine lounge rather than a wine bar, because the couple wanted the space to have a “loungey feel.”

Old Acre Winery looks to also make wine tastings more affordable and approachable, offering wines by the glass as well as by the bottle.

“Without having the bottle and the label and the cork, we can make them less expensive,” Simon said. “They’re from Napa, Sonoma, but they’re very competitive with everything else in the region or in this area.”

As a boutique winery, Simon noted that “we take painstaking attention when we do our blending” and use local resources to biodynamically farm their grapes.

Simon emphasized that the winery uses “no herbicides, no pesticides, any of that stuff.”

Old Acre’s red wines are stored in old and new French oak barrels to mature.

Customers can also taste wine from Old Acre’s wine machine, which holds all its higher-end, premium wines.

Old Acre Winery members will receive a card that they can use to purchase a glass or taste from the wine machine.

“If you just want to try something before you buy a bottle, you can, or if you just want to get a glass, you can,” Laurel said.

Members also receive 20% off any bottles they purchase without any obligation to purchase bottles throughout the year.

One of the biggest perks of being a member, Laurel noted, is access to the wine machine. Non-members can still try the premium wines, but they will need to ask a server to assist with the wine machine.

“If you’re a member, you get a card; you’d just be able to walk in if we were busy, grab your glass, put your card in, get your wine and sit down,” Simon said.

“If you don’t want to join, you just want to come in and have a glass of Chardonnay, you’re more than welcome,” Simon continued

What makes the wine lounge unique is that it offers high-end Napa wines by the glass, Simon said.

“You go to any restaurant around here or any bar that carries high-end stuff, they’re not going to open a bottle to let you have a taste, certainly if it’s over $50, because it’s going to spoil if no one else drinks it,” Simon said.

“The beauty of this machine is you can—you know, some of those wines are $150 a bottle—but you can get two ounces for $15, and you can try and see if you like it,” Simon continued. “It means that you can taste stuff that’s unique.”

As membership grows, Old Acre will offer education nights and guided wine tastings.

“We’re closed on Monday, so it’ll probably be on Monday evening,” Simon said. “I’ll just stand at the podium and go through the wines. I think for a lot of people, wine can be very intimidating.”

Simon added that tastings in Napa can be “snooty.” Through education nights at Old Acre, Simon aims to make high-end wine more accessible.