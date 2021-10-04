Oil Spill Closes Beaches North of Dana Point, Officials Coordinating Response

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Lillian Boyd

An estimated 126,000 gallons of heavy crude oil leaked into the waters off Orange County this past weekend.

The U.S. Coast Guard, which is spearheading the clean-up response along with federal, state, county and city agencies, announced on Sunday, Oct. 3, an investigation into the cause of the spill that has spread across 13 square miles of the Pacific Ocean.

Boaters were first to report a sheen in the water, officials said. The pipeline and operations at three offshore platforms owned by Houston-based Amplify Energy Corp. were shut down Saturday night, Oct. 2, CEO Martyn Willsher told several media outlets.

Los Angeles Times reported that the spill originated from a pipeline running from the Port of Long Beach to an offshore oil platform known as Elly. The failure caused oil to gush into the Catalina Channel, creating a slick that spanned about 8,320 acres.

The spill has left oil along long stretches of sand in Newport Beach, Laguna Beach and Huntington Beach, killing fish and birds and threatening ecologically sensitive wetlands in what officials are calling an environmental catastrophe.

Crews on the water and onshore worked around the clock Sunday to limit environmental damage from one of the largest oil spills in recent California history. The oil suspected of leaking from an underwater pipeline has tainted the sands of famed Huntington Beach and could keep the beaches there closed for weeks or longer.

On Sunday afternoon, Rep. Michelle Steel (CA-48), joined by the U.S. Coast Guard’s Lt. Commander Jeannie Shaye, shared an update from her aerial tour of the damage and the Major Disaster Declaration request that she sent to President Joe Biden.

“This oil spill is devastating for our community and I am working hard to get Orange County the resources we need to clean up and keep our coastline safe. I’m thankful to the Coast Guard and local leaders who have been working around the clock to contain the spill. We are working together to keep our community safe,” said Steel.

A Major Disaster Declaration makes additional federal assistance available for state and local agencies working to respond to a natural disaster, as well as individuals and households impacted.

“This is just the latest tragedy of the oil industry. The reality of our reliance on oil and gas is on full display here,” Oceana’s Chief Policy Officer Jacqueline Savitz said in a prepared statement. “This is the legacy of the fossil fuel age, in which the oil and gas industry pushed their product until we were addicted.”

Oceana is an international advocacy organization dedicated to ocean conservation.

“We need to break that addiction by shifting to clean energy. It’s time for the age of oil and gas to be history,” Savitz said.

Rep. Mike Levin, who represents cities including Dana Point, San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano within the 49th Congressional District, will take a Coast Guard flight to survey the oil spill and a boat tour of the impacted areas.

Officials with the county and the city of Dana Point are participating in a conference call Monday morning, Oct. 4, to see how the spill could impact the South County coastal region. Laguna Beach closed all city beaches Sunday night as officials anticipated oil to come ashore.

This is a developing story.

