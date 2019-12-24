OCTA Offers Free Bus Rides for New Year

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

The Orange County Transportation Authority is providing safe rides for those ringing in 2020 with free fares on OC Bus service from 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31 to 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Those planning to ride the bus on New Year’s Eve are encouraged to plan their trip ahead of time by visiting www.OCBus.com. The site includes an interactive planner that makes it easy for new and experienced riders to determine times and routes, along with a map of popular Orange County destinations.

“We encourage everyone to ring in the new year responsibly by taking advantage of the New Year’s Eve OC Bus service,” OCTA Chairman Tim Shaw, also a La Habra City Councilmember, said in a news release. “The free service makes celebrating the start of 2020 a breeze, allowing riders to leave their cars at home and not worry about finding a safe ride home.”

Free rides begin at 6 p.m., so those getting an early start must pay the $2 bus fare or use an OC Bus pass.

More than 157,000 people have taken advantage of this special free bus service since it began in 2002.