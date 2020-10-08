Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

A suspect was taken into custody after law enforcement responded to reports that a homeless man chased after a woman jogging in Dana Point.

The incident occurred at around 6 a.m. Thursday morning, Oct. 8, near Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway. A homeless man allegedly chased the jogger, yelled at her and threatened to kill her, according to authorities.

“When deputies arrived they made contact with the victim and located the suspect who was hiding in the bushes,” stated an Orange County Sheriff’s Department press statement.

The suspect, a 53-year-old man from Carson, is currently in custody after being arrested for attempted kidnapping and making criminal threats.

“It’s important to know that that deputies with the Homeless Outreach Team contacted the suspect on two previous occasions, the most recent being on October 5, 2020,” the statement said. “In each instance, he declined services that were offered.”

The identification of the suspect remains unclear at this time.

“This incident should be a reminder to always be aware of your surroundings, keep a cellular phone at the ready, and be prepared to give your location to first responders,” the statement said. “In this case, the victim was able to call a family member and relay key information which deputies used to locate her.”