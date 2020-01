Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies and bystanders heard an explosion go off on Wednesday, Jan. 22 just shy of 11 a.m. in Capistrano Beach.

Deputies had been on a separate call close to where the explosion went off and immediately responded. The incident occurred at Domingo Avenue and Doheny Park Road, in a parking lot near El Patio Café.

The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story.