Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Orange County Fire Authority crews responded to a residential fire in the 34000 block of Calle del Sol in Capistrano Beach early Tuesday morning, Oct. 1.

The initial call came in at 2:30 a.m., and first responders were dispatched to where the street meets Calle Maria.

“Black smoke was seen coming from the second floor and smoke alarms were going off,” said OCFA public information officer Paul Holaday.

The initial response units were able to handle the fire, and no backup was needed, Holaday said. There were no reported injuries.