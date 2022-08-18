SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

Fire crews worked quickly to extinguish a boat fire in the Dana Point Marina on Thursday, Aug.18, according to authorities.

The Orange County Fire Authority received a call about a reported boat on fire at the L Dock in the Dana Point Harbor at 1:27 p.m., OCFA spokesperson Greg Barta said.

Smoke and flames billow from a boat that caught on fire near the L Dock of the Dana Point Harbor on Thursday, Aug. 18. Video: Courtesy of Hunter Emmerton

The fire had reportedly been extinguished by the time Dana Point Times spoke with Barta at 1:47 p.m.

There are no reported injuries and investigators are on route to investigate the cause of the fire, Barta said.

The last boat fire to occur in the harbor was on July 7, on the island side of the harbor, according to Barta.

