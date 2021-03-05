Ocean Institute’s Marine and Environmental Sciences College Fair

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Ocean Institute will be hosting a Marine and Environmental Sciences College Fair on March 27 sponsored by The Nicholas Endowment, to provide students with post-high school, college, and career pathways.

Nova Southeastern University (Florida), SUNY Maritime College (New York), University of Plymouth (UK), and University of Southampton (UK) are also sponsors of Ocean Institute’s inaugural fair.

“Ocean Institute has a passion for developing the next generation of environmental stewards, explorers, and researchers. Our fair bridges the gap from K-12 to post-secondary by providing students with a full day of presentations from diverse programs and options,” said Dr. Wendy Marshall, CEO and President.

During the fair, there will be student and alumni panels, university exhibits, live presentations, and more. This fair will allow students to learn more in-depth about programs across the nation and talk to representatives from these institutions. Ocean advocate, TV personality, and science communicator Danni Washington will be the keynote speaker for this year’s fair. Washington is currently a correspondent on Mission Unstoppable with host Miranda Cosgrove, who is also co-Executive Producer alongside fellow actor Geena Davis. She also is the first African American woman to host her own science television series, called Xploration Nature Knows Best.

Participating institutions include Alaska Pacific University, California State University Fullerton Department of Biological Science, California State University, Long Beach State, California State University Maritime, Cape Fear Community College Marine Technology (North Carolina), Eckerd College (Florida), Hawaii Pacific University, Los Angeles Maritime Institute, and others. Sponsorships and exhibitors are still available.

More information can be found at oceaninstitute.org/virtual-marine-and-environmental-sciences-college-fair.

“We are thankful to our sponsors for enabling us to provide this program at no cost. Access is a big issue in higher education, and removing the cost of admission to the conference opens the door for all students to participate,” said Dr. Marshall.

For more information and a full list of participating institutions, please go to oceaninstitute.org or call 949.496.2274.

