By Breeana Greenberg

The Ocean Institute will host a virtual Marine and Environmental Sciences College and Career Fair on March 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., when attendees will have an opportunity to learn more about higher education programs and career paths into marine and environmental sciences.

The fair will feature speakers from local organizations and universities, as well as small-group chats, live presentations and student and alumni panels.

“Last year was the first time we offered this type of event,” Ocean Institute President and CEO Dr. Wendy Marshall said. “Because of the success we experienced with over 1,100 participants, we wanted to expand our 2022 fair by offering deep dives into various career pathways.”

“Although we had originally envisioned the fair to attract high school students, we also had attendees from community colleges who were looking at their transfer options,” Marshall continued.

The fair will feature booths from Cal Poly Humboldt, Stony Brook University, and the University of New England.

Audrey Crouse from Orange Coast College; Joshua Coco from the University of Miami; Mark Okihiro from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife; and Sonia Vedral from the Program for Local Adaptation Climate Effects: Sea-Level Rise will be contributing speakers.

“We are excited to be part of Ocean Institute’s Virtual College and Career Fair, where young people will be introduced to a host of career paths revolving around our oceans and the blue economy,” said Vipe Desai, executive director for the Surf Industry Members Association and Ocean Institute board member. “Creating on-ramps for young people to get involved in the ocean—whether through recreation, education or career development—can only help to protect our marine environments.”

Those interested in attending this free event should visit oceaninstitute.org to register.

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

