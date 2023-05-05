The Wellness & Prevention Center, OC Health Care Agency and the Ocean Institute are teaming up to present a town hall discussing mental health and teens on Wednesday, May 10.

“The Talk” aims to bring parents, youth and mental health professionals together this Mental Health Awareness month to share community resources that support youth and families, promote mental wellness and share when to ask for professional support.

“There are many barriers that keep young people from connecting to the support they need to lead healthy lives,” Wellness and Prevention Center Executive Director Susan Parmelee said in a media release.

“We aim to provide the community with tools that empower families to get the help they need,” Parmelee continued.

According to the release, “One in five teens lives with symptoms of mental health diseases; less than half are receiving the support they need. “

Attendees will be able to listen to panel presentations in English and Spanish.

The suggested age for the panel discussion is 11 and older. Refreshments and childcare will be provided for families with younger children. Children 2 to 10 may participate in supervised activities at the Ocean Institute while family members attend the panel presentation.

“The Talk” is free, but reservations are required. The Ocean Institute will host the free event from 6:30 to 8 p.m., though ticket holders are invited to arrive at 5:30 p.m. to enjoy the institute’s marine exhibits.

To RSVP, visit bit.ly/talktownhall.