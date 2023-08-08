Looking to promote sea safety for all who enjoy local waters, the Ocean Institute is partnering with RIFFE International Spearguns to host its inaugural Sea Safety Summit on Aug. 18.

Noah Mayne, Sea Safety Summit event coordinator for RIFFE, explained that while the company had been looking to coordinate a safety event for the local community, the idea for the event came after one of their own experienced a spearfishing accident.

Shortly after Christy Culp, a charge nurse in the trauma unit at Mission Hospital, reached out to RIFFE to host a basic trauma treatment presentation, RIFFE diver Austin Derry experienced an accident while spearfishing 50 miles off the coast.

“He has over 20 years’ experience on the water, spearfishing, and guiding trips all (over) the world, but it only took one instance that put his life in danger,” Mayne said in an email. “Thankfully, his crew was able to assess his wound and safely get him to land.”

“It was a scary situation for everyone involved, but served as an important reminder that anything can happen at any time,” Mayne continued.

Ocean Institute Marketing Coordinator Kaitlyn Davidson explained that the marine education nonprofit feels “it is our responsibility to make sure that we are educating the public on how to protect themselves on and in the water, just as we educate the community to protect the ocean from ourselves.”

“Unfortunately, when things go wrong out there, they can go from bad to worse rather quickly,” Davidson continued.

Through the event, the Ocean Institute and RIFFE aim to help attendees prepare for emergencies out on the water.

In addition to a talk from Culp and Derry, the Sea Safety Summit will feature educational booths from Westwind Sailing, CA Lifeguards, RIFFE, Lost Winds Dive Shop and more. Beer, wine and light snacks will also be available for purchase during the event.

“We are excited to partner with RIFFE International and their amazing team, who are just as passionate as we are about the ocean and ocean safety,” Davidson said in an email. “When you join us for our first annual Sea Safety Summit, you can join hands-on activities on how to activate during a potentially serious situation in the water.”

Davidson added that the importance of understanding water safety “has only become a more prominent issue as more and more people head to the beach and to the ocean.”

The event is free to Ocean Institute members and students, and cost is $10 per person for the public.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the talk begins at 6 p.m.