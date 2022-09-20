Ocean Institute to Host Film Screenings, Interviews with Filmmakers

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

Starting this month, the Ocean Institute, in partnership with Blue Water Film Festival, will host a series of film screenings and interviews with the filmmakers through Dec. 1.

Each film featured explores marine and environmental topics from ocean biodiversity and the need to protect fish species to illegal whaling during the Cold War. All four films were winners in this year’s third annual Blue Water Film Festival.

The Blue Water Film Festival aims to encourage attendees to reflect on how climate change affects the planet. The festival showcases a variety of independent films—long, short, narrative, documentary and animated—from all over the world.

Soul of the Ocean, a feature documentary that dives into complex ocean ecosystems and the importance of biodiversity in a healthy ocean ecosystem, will be screened on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m.

Aquariums: The Dark Hobby takes a look at exotic fish on the verge of extinction because of the aquarium trade. The feature film will be screened on Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Antarctica: Microplastics and Machine Learning, a short film, explores the integration of microplastic science and artificial intelligence technologies in the hopes of finding solutions for a healthier planet. The film will be screened on Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

The Witness Is a Whale is a feature documentary that investigates the secret and illegal killing of whales during the Cold War by Japan and the Soviet Union, and post-whaling recovery. The film will be screened on Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

All films will be screened at the Ocean Institute through December 1. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Tickets are $20 per film, or $75 for a general series pass. Series passes must be purchased before Sept. 22. A VIP experience is also available for $100 per film, or $350 for a VIP series pass.

A VIP ticket includes a private reception with filmmakers, drinks and light appetizers, as well as front row seating for the movie screening and filmmaker interview.

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

