The Ocean Institute’s annual Jazz Festival fundraiser, “S’ea’Cret Soiree,” a speakeasy by the sea, will take place on March 25 from 5-11 p.m.

The annual fundraiser benefits the Ocean Institute’s Adopt-A-Class program and general operations. The Adopt-A-Class program enables underserved students, primarily from Title 1 schools in low-income communities, to visit the Ocean Institute for free.

The event will feature a live jazz band, dueling pianos, specialty drinks and a sustainable food menu sourced by local restaurateurs, including Chef Paddy Glennon of Superior Seafood Co.

“Sustainability is not just a buzzword to throw around; it is a way of life,” Glennon said in a media release. “We have been involved with ‘Earth Conscious Living’ in all our endeavors for over 40 years.”

“We hope to bring great flavors, education, and be a part of a great time at the Jazz Festival,” Glennon continued. “Sustainability is always the FIRST ingredient in every recipe, and when you start there, the results are not only environmentally friendly, the results are usually delicious.”

The Jazz Festival fundraiser will feature a silent auction, classic games and silent films and more.

Funds from the event will also benefit the Ocean Institute’s general operations, which focus on “going deep” into the nonprofit’s educational offerings and improving learning spaces to maximize educational opportunities for schools and the public.

General admission tickets are $250 and include unlimited access to food and drinks.

More information about the fundraiser, the silent auction and how to purchase tickets can be found at the Ocean Institute’s website at oceaninstitute.org.