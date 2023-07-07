The Ocean Institute is launching a new Summer Movie Nights and Tall Ship Experience starting with a screening of The Living Sea on Friday, July 14.

For three evenings this summer, the Ocean Institute will host an educational movie night featuring face paintings, temporary tattoos, crafts and sea shanties sung by Pirate Band Queen Anne’s Blouse.

On July 28, the Ocean Institute will screen The Great Barrier Reef, followed by a screening of Humpback Whales on Aug. 11.

The evenings will kick off with sea shanties, and participants will have the chance to tour the tall ship Spirit of Dana Point. The ship will remain open during the event for attendees to tour.

Beer, wine and movie snacks will be available for purchase. Movies will be screened at the Maddie James Seaside Learning Wharf. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and low-back chairs. Seating will be first-come, first-served.

Movies start at 7:45 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and veterans, $7.50 for children ages 3 and older, and free for kids under 2.

More information about the nautical movie nights or purchasing tickets can be found at oceaninstitute.org/events-old/category/movie-nights.