Ocean Institute Named Beneficiary of SpongeBob Clothing Line

By Breeana Greenberg

Waterlust, an ocean apparel company, has committed to donating 10% of its proceeds to the Ocean Institute from a new SpongeBob SquarePants-inspired line of apparel, the Ocean Institute announced last week.

Waterlust, which donates a portion of its profits to research and education organizations, partnered with Nickelodeon and Paramount Consumer Products to design the new apparel line. The new clothing is part of the SpongeBob SquarePants: Operation Sea Change, aimed to remove and divert plastic from the ocean by funding cleanup projects.

“Ocean Institute is honored to be a beneficiary of Waterlust’s funding program,” Ocean Institute President and CEO Dr. Wendy Marshall said in a media release. “Waterlust blends their passion for the ocean with an artistic expression from which others can enjoy and learn.”

Funding from Waterlust will directly support field trips for underserved and at-risk youth to visit the Ocean Institute with the aim of developing a passion for the ocean.

“These memorable experiences will create the next generation of ocean defenders and may kickstart the next Waterlust or the next Stephen Hillenburg,” Ocean Institute wrote in a media release.

Marine Biologist Stephen Hillenburg was the creator of the cartoon series SpongeBob SquarePants, which aired its 14th season this year.

“This model embodies the spirit of one of our former marine science instructors, Stephen Hillenburg,” Marshall said. “In the mid ’80s, Hillenburg created a comic book, The Intertidal Zone, to teach children about sea creatures. This blending of his passion for the ocean and artistic talents set the stage for SpongeBob SquarePants.”

Items from the new apparel line are available for purchase at Waterlust. Ten percent of the proceeds will benefit the Ocean Institute.

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

