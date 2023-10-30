The Ocean Institute’s Samueli Lecture Hall and Conference Center is set to receive facility improvements including upgrades to the audio-visual equipment and the installation of air conditioning.

The upgrades, including the recent installation of a new LED screen, are the result of a new partnership with the City of Dana Point.

Through a single vote on routine items during its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 19, the Dana Point City Council voted to approve the use of Public, Educational and Governmental (PEG) fee funds for the improvements.

In exchange, the Ocean Institute will provide occasional use of the center for city-related meetings at no charge.

According to the staff report, the Ocean Institute’s existing technology is more than 20 years old and has become less reliable. As much of the marine education nonprofit’s events rely on audio-visual technology in the center, the Ocean Institute reached out to the city for support.

“Ocean Institute is thankful to the city for its generous support to upgrade our facilities,” Ocean Institute President and CEO Wendy Leavell said in a media release.

“With these improvements, visitors will enjoy a brilliant LED wall and an upgraded sound system, which will enhance our school and public programs,” Leavell said. “These upgrades will not only elevate our educational programming, but also will provide a major boost to our facility rentals.”

The PEG fees used to support the technology upgrades are collected from AT&T California and Cox Communications, and generate roughly $120,000 for the city annually.

In a media release, Mayor Mike Frost said the city was “excited about the opportunity to use PEG fee funds to assist the Ocean Institute in upgrading its audio-visual equipment.”

“These improvements will enhance visitors’ experience,” Frost continued. “The institute’s exceptional educational programming will allow them the ability to broadcast that programming on our local cable channel. This partnership will also allow the city to utilize the institute’s beautiful facility to host special meetings or events for a number of years.”