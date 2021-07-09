Ocean Institute Founder Injured in Bicycle Accident

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Eryka Forquer

Stanley Cummings, founder of the Ocean Institute in Dana Point, was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Washington after sustaining serious injuries while riding his bike on Monday, July 5.

The 76-year-old bicyclist was heading eastbound on the shoulder of Highway 20 when he was struck by a tractor in a flatbed trailer that was pulled by a Dodge Ram pickup truck heading in the same direction, the Peninsula Daily News reported.

Ingrid Cumming, Stanley’s wife, was riding along with him and nearly avoided being hit.

“The paramedics were nearby and arrived within minutes and Stan was airlifted to Harborview with a traumatic head injury,” Ingrid wrote in a post online.

In addition to the head injury, Stanley also obtained lacerations on his head and face from the fall, and remains in the Neuro Intensive Care Unit at Harborview.

Ingrid has continued to post updates on Stanley’s condition in an online CaringBridge profile. The Ocean Institute is directing people to the Stanley’s profile on the website, encouraging them to share their experiences with the organization or the Pilgrim to help aid in his recovery.

“Stan has made a positive impact on a lot of lives in Dana Point and Port Townsend (and beyond),” Ingrid wrote online. “It’s gratifying to know you’re all in his cheering section.”

State Trooper Chelsea Hodgson identified the driver of the pickup truck to the Washington newspaper as 81-year-old Gregory C. Lechtenberg. The Daily News also reported that no alcohol or drugs were involved in the collision.

