Surf icon Joyce Hoffman will share memories of her adventures as a woman in a predominantly male sport at the Ocean Institute’s Distinguished Speaker Series, presented by the Nicholas Endowment, on Wednesday, April 5.

Hoffman began her surfing career at 13 in Capistrano Beach and dominated surfing competitions. Since then, she’s won the United States Surfing Championship in 1965, 1966, and 1967; the Makaha International in 1964 and 1966; and the Laguna Masters in 1965 and 1967.

“As a highly accomplished woman in a male-dominated sport, Joyce is a positive role model for young women everywhere,” Ocean Institute CEO and President Wendy Marshall said in a media release.

“She personifies the characteristics and enthusiasm the Ocean Institute strives to encourage among kids who come here to learn about the ocean,” Marshall continued. “It’s an honor to have her with us as a Distinguished Speaker.”

General admission tickets are $10 each but are free for Ocean Institute members and students with valid IDs. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The talk will run from 6-8 p.m. The Ocean Institute is located at 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point.