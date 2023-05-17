Lance Lee Davis, a world-record professional performance freediver, will share his experience as an instructor, performer and competitor at the Ocean Institute’s Distinguished Speaker Series presented by the Nicholas Endowment on June 7.

Davis is an instructor for Performance Freediving International, a training program used exclusively by the U.S. Naval Special Warfare Group, spearfishermen and most U.S. freediving record holders. He also launched the company SOCAL SPEAR-IT to offer freediving classes from beginner to expert skill levels.

Though Davis says that his passion is freediving, he did not expect freediving instruction to become his full-time occupation.

“While I dive less now for pure recreation, I absolutely love all the work I do,” Davis said in a news release. “Even better are all the people I’ve met. Freediving attracts incredible people.”

This summer, Davis will represent the United States as team captain and competitor at the 2023 CMAS 8th Freediving Depth World Championships in Roatan, Honduras, from Aug. 19-27.

In the Summer of 2021, Davis won the U.S. National Constant Weight No Fins diving competition, setting a record at a depth of 74 meters.

Davis also conducted stunt work for TV and film, including Avatar: The Way of the Water and Trumbo.

General admission tickets are $10 each, but they are free for Ocean Institute members and students with valid IDs. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The talk will run from 6-8 p.m. on June 7. The Ocean Institute is located at 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point.