OC Tavern to Host Fundraiser for Schenkenberger Family

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

OC Tavern in San Clemente will be hosting a fundraiser night on Feb. 22 from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. to help support the Schenkenberger family in the wake of a tragic accident that has resulted in costly medical bills.

On Super Bowl Sunday in 2017, Dana Hills graduate Steve Schenkenberger had been riding his mountain bike near Niguel Road and Ridgeway Avenue in Laguna Niguel, when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

The incident resulted in Schenkenberger sustaining severe injuries to his brain. He underwent emergency surgery that night in which a piece of his skull was removed to relieve pressure. Schenkenberger has required 24/7 care and has had to undergo multiple surgeries since then. He is now unable to walk or speak, using blinking to communicate “yes” or “no” responses.

There will be a $20 cover charge at OC Tavern, and 100% of the funds raised will go to the Schenkenberger family. There will also be dinner, drinks and live music by the James Kelly Band. Attendees can enjoy clothing and jewelry vendors, line dancing and raffle prizes.

To make donations to the Schenkenberger family, visit raddadtbi.org and specify that your donation is for Steve Schenkenberger. You can also visit steveschenkenberger.com.