OC Public Works Repairing Sink Hole

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

OC Public Works will repair the sinkhole that has formed on Dana Point Harbor Drive and perform video inspection before removing and replacing a damaged drainage pipe. The sinkhole formed during heavy rains earlier this year, and there has since been a fence erected around it.

Traffic control measures, including flag personnel, will be present during construction. Pedestrians are advised to use caution when walking in the area. The fenced-off area will continue to block a portion of the sidewalk and limit pedestrian access along Dana Point Harbor Drive.

OC Parks anticipated beginning construction in mid-April and completing the project by next month. Work hours will be 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit ocpublicworks.com.

