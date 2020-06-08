OC Public Libraries Bookdrops Reopening June 9

Dana Point Times staff

All OC Public Libraries bookdrops are reopening on Tuesday, June 9, at 10:30 a.m., except Costa Mesa Donald Dungan Library, which will reopen on June 20th.

“Bring your items back to the nearest library. All fines will be waived as soon as they are checked in,” OC Public Libraries said on their Facebook page. “Donations are still not being accepted at any library location.”

OC Public Libraries locations have been closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Friends of the Library Bookstores remain closed in addition to the libraries, digital services remain available. You can sign up for a digital library card at ocpl.org/elib/ecard, which gives you access to a variety of downloadable media. That includes 24/7 free access to ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, movies, resources and more.