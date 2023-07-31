Orange County Parks’ Summer Concert and Sunset Cinema series is continuing into late summer with live performances and movies in parks across the county, with Dana Point hosting the last concerts and movie screenings of the summer.

Starting in mid-August, Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach will host the last two OC Parks concerts of the summer from 5-8 p.m. On Aug. 17, Dylan Galvin will open for Queen Nation at the free event. Tina Tara will open for Flashback Heart Attack on Aug. 24, also at Bluff Park.

OC Parks will screen Uncharted on Sept. 1, and Mamma Mia! on Sept. 8 at Bluff Park from 6-10 p.m. for the county’s Sunset Cinema series.

The concert and cinema series features food trucks and vendors, as well as a beer and wine garden for attendees 21 and older. All OC Parks Summer Concert and Sunset Cinema events are free to the public and include free parking.

More information on the OC Parks Summer Concert and Sunset Cinema Series can be found at ocparks.com.

Bluff Park is located at Salt Creek Beach, 33333 S. Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point.