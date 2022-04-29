SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

In Loving Memory

Victor Steven Demeter

December 29th, 1965 – April 13th, 2022



Victor Steven Demeter, age 56, passed away on April 13th, 2022 in his current town of Dana Point, California.

Victor is survived by his beloved wife Kathy Demeter (age 56, together 38 years, married 32 years), his two children son Andrew Demeter (age 29) and daughter Jillian Demeter (age 27), his older sister Suzy Demeter and her children Wildan, David, and Veronika Levitt.



Victor, son of a strong Hungarian immigrant mother, lived life to the fullest in their hometown of Los Angeles California. Victor loved California, the beautiful weather, the ocean, the lifestyle, and shared his love with everyone in his life. Victor enjoyed Classic Rock and surﬁng throughout the Santa Monica Bay, Malibu, San Diego, Mexico, Orange County, Oregon, and Hawaii. He shared his love for the ocean with his two children. His son Andrew became a lifeguard and incredible surfer, while his daughter Jillian became a marine biologist and scientiﬁc diver. Victor’s true pride and joy is his family.



Victor is Resting in Paradise, with endless waves and backgammon.

“Let love be genuine. Abhor what is evil; hold fast to what is good” (Romans 12:9).

