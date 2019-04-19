Stephen Francis Clark

Sept. 11, 1961 – March 28, 2019

“Steve” passed away March 28, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. He was born to Larry & Cathy Clark of Thousand Oaks on Sept. 11, 1961. He grew up in Sierra Madre, and then Dana Point. As a member of the class of 1980 at Dana Hills High School, he designed the original, large “DH” on the hill by the football field. His teacher at DHHS, Mr. Mike Fisher, was instrumental in recognizing Steve’s talent, enrolling him in the Regional Occupational Program which built four buildings in the San Juan Capistrano community. He attended the Phoenix Institute of Technology and began his career as an architectural draftsman. Working at several architectural firms, his final position was as Senior Project Manager with Hannouche Architects, Inc. He got great fulfillment from working for Samir Hannouche since 1996. The firm won two Gold Nugget Grand Awards in 2017. Steve loved to travel, going as far afield as England and making a grand road trip to see the total solar eclipse of 2017. Steve also loved going to Disneyland and often had an annual pass. He enjoyed photography, taking photos of buildings with interesting architecture as well as shots of scenery on his long walks in natural settings. He enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles and Lego models of famous buildings. He was absolutely amazing at reading maps and finding his way by them. And, he had a great fondness for cats, always reaching out to make friends with them. He is preceded in death by his father, Larry Clark. He is survived by his mother, Cathy Clark; sister, Judy Ann Cross (Terry); and sister, Ginny Golden (David) and their children, Rachel, Jesse, Benjamin, and Sharon Golden. A service will be held at McCormick & Son Mortuary at 1795 Laguna Canyon Rd, Laguna Beach on Sat., May 4, at 9 a.m. If you wish to make a contribution in his memory, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society.