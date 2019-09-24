Obituary: Robert B. Kilmurray

Robert B. Kilmurray, 80, passed away on Thursday, September 12th. He fought a rare type of skin cancer (Merkel Cell Carcinoma) for 18 months, & died peacefully, while receiving hospice care, with his wife Diane at his side.

Born on January 14th, 1939 to Howard & Helen Kilmurray, Bob grew up in Alta Loma & graduated from Chaffey Union High School in Ontario in 1956, Occidental College in 1960, and was a retired Commander, US Naval Reserve.

As a real estate broker and property manager in San Clemente for 30 years, Bob contributed regularly to the community, as Kiwanis Club President, FAM volunteer driver, and as a member of San Clemente Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder and choir member.

He is survived by his wife Diane, children Jennifer Perry, James Coil, Jim Kilmurray, Clint Coil, & their respective spouses & grandchildren & by siblings Jean MacCalla, Jim Kilmurray & three nephews.

Memorial service will be on Saturday, October 5th at 11am at San Clemente Presbyterian Church. Mexican food and ice cream immediately following in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be given to Family Assistance Ministries, 1030 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, CA 92673.