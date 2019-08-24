Richard Michael Rowland, age 66, of San Clemente, passed away on Sunday, August 11th, 2019. He is survived by his mother, three sisters, their children and countless friends.

Richard was a wonderfully gifted Arborist and having possessed a deep love for surfing and the ocean, could frequently be found at Trail 1, San Onofre. Sharp of mind, he also loved reading which spurred many interesting and lively conversations with loved ones and friends. Richard’s brilliant sense of humor was a source of great delight to all those who knew him. He was also an avid fan and connoisseur of many genres of music, always happy to share his finds with friends and family. Above all, Richard was an unfailingly kind and generous soul. He will always be remembered as a beacon of light in this sometimes chaotic world.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to all the staff at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, for their unwavering attentiveness and loving care.

“Hare Krishna!”