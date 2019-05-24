Michael Abbinante

August 17, 1930 – May 23, 2019

Michael Abbinante, 88, peacefully passed away on May 23, 2019.

A resident of Dana Point for 27 years, Michael’s passion was

photography with his favorite subject being the Dana Point Harbor.

His photos were commissioned by the Chamber of Commerce, the

city and Harbor of Dana Point. Michael loved every minute he

spent producing each photograph, every one a labor of love.

Michael’s business achievements included being a founder/owner

of Richter Manufacturing; a company that produced packaging

material in Pomona, California. An engineer by trade, Michael

worked at a variety of engineering jobs in the Chicago area before

moving to California.

Michael never met a musical instrument he couldn’t play, though

guitar and piano were his favorites. Music was in his soul. He

loved life and had a great sense of humor.

Michael is survived by his wife Marilyn, and three children; Dona

Abbinante, Karen Abbinante, and Phillip Abbinante, as well as two

stepchildren; Bret Holley and Todd Holley. Known as Grampy

Doodledo to his four grandchildren; Nate Holley, Evin Holley,

Sean Holley, and Lauren Holley.

A treasure to all he met, Michael will always be loved and deeply

missed.