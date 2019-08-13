Obituary: Lynne M. Geyser

Born in Queens, NY in 1938, Lynne moved to Los Angeles in 1963. She graduated from Queens College and UCLA Law School, all while raising a young son. She was one of few women to practice law at the time and was the first woman to graduate at the top of her class. Lynne went on to practice with prestigious firms and in the late 70’s she opened up a solo legal practice in San Clemente. Lynne often donated her services to those who couldn’t afford her help.

Lynne loved her family, painting, exotic places, food, languages, art and wild animals, especially elephants. She could be counted on to bring bright colors, a sharp sense of humor, good conversation and much love. Lynne was adventurous, an ardent supporter of the arts and many charities and lived life to the fullest. She loved unconditionally and gave everything she could to family and friends.

She is survived by one son, Russell and his wife Zina, her three grandchildren (Lea, Mason and Alexa), her aunt Lillian, her half-sister Lisa, and many cousins. A celebration of life will be held on September 8th at 11 a.m. at the San Clemente Casino. Bright colored attire is requested.