James Breece Carson

James (Jimmy, Jim, Jimi C) Breece Carson passed away of natural causes on Oct 31st, 2020, at the age of 61 at his home in Fallbrook, CA.

He was born and raised in San Clemente, attending Our Lady of Fatima school starting in its inaugural year, and attended San Clemente High School. A fierce competitor, he played Little League baseball in San Clemente,’69 to ‘72 and played/followed sports of all kinds, including surfing, baseball, football, and horseracing. He was a regular surfer at Riviera, Lost Winds and Trestles in San Clemente and Blacks Beach in La Jolla. Photography was a passion, documenting surf contests, volleyball tournaments, and travel. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and easy laugh. Jim was a carpenter during the Orange County building boom in the 70’s and 80’s. His final years of work were spent in Tool Rental at Home Depot. He so enjoyed his customers.

He was preceded in death by his father Richard Carson, mother Rosemary Carson Kelly, and stepfather Bill Kelly. He is survived by his son Jason Postal, brother Rick Carson, and sister Sherry Carson Walborn, and several nieces and nephews.

He will be buried at Ascension Cemetery, Lake Forest, CA on December 12th.

