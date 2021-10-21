SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Jack Cantu, 34 year resident of Dana Point, caught his final wave on October 9, 2021.

Jack was born Nov. 22, 1946 in Orange, California to Rudy & Edith Koelling Cantu. Surfing was his passion. At age 18 he moved to Dana Point, California where he was hired at the original Hobie Sports on Pacific Coast Highway.

He married Connie Chagollan and helped raise stepchildren who he adored, Stephanie, Jayson and Damon. To this union was born, Cody Cantu, a source of joy and pride. In 1989 he married Judy Curreri, the Mayor of Dana Point at the time, and gained step-daughters, Tami and Renee Curreri.

In 1998 Jack and Judy moved to Meadowcreek Golf Resort, New Meadows, Idaho. His long-time employer and friend, Hobie Alter, had settled in Meadows Valley and he and Jack skied everyday together for years at Brundage Mountain in McCall.

Survivors: Cody Cantu and grandchild Rae Cantu. Stepchildren Stephanie Chagollan Knight (Josh), Jayson Chagollan (Gina), Damon Chagollan, Tami Curreri Kam (David) and Renee Curreri Storm (Jeff). Step grandchildren, Saskia Bock, Sebastian Bock, AJ Kam, Heidi Groves and Felicia Groves. Ex-wives, Connie Cantu and Judy Curreri Siebecker.

Surely Jack will organize golf amongst the heavenly angels.

