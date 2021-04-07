SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Catherine Elizabeth Clark (Cathy, Betty, Kate) passed away March 14, 2021, from congestive heart failure. She was born to Stephen & Catherine Buss in Denver, CO on Jan. 9, 1934. Both of her parents were of Germans from Russia lineage; her father came to America as a child, and her mother was born in America after her family’s arrival. The Buss Family came in 1910 and the Klein Family in 1907 from Semenovka near the Kuban River. Cathy was past president of the Southern California Chapter of the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia and loved all things “GR”. She prided herself on being the family genealogist and keeper of family photos. She grew up in Denver, but enjoyed visiting her many German Russian relatives in Sterling and Julesburg, CO. As a teenager, she worked as a candy striper at Mercy Hospital. She graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Denver in the class of 1952. Her life-long love of theater and musicals began as an active participant in the Denver Civic Theater, where she won a best actress award. Upon turning 21, she moved to Santa Monica, CA where she met the love of her life, Larry Clark, in the Damien Club at St. Monica’s Church. They were married on Apr. 26, 1958. Their family grew with the births of Ginny, Steve, and Judy Ann. The family moved first to Thousand Oaks, CA, then Denver, CO, then St. Paul, MN, then Sierra Madre, CA, and, finally to Dana Point, CA. In Sierra Madre, Cathy was active as a Girl Scout leader, in St. Rita Guild, and in the Friends of the Library. She worked in several crafts such as ceramics, macramé, and candle-making, selling her wares at the Sierra Madre Art Fair. She also did embroidery, rosary making, and sewed clothing. Many people experienced her generosity when they received one of her many quilts. An avid reader, she also loved to send and receive letters and dabbled in writing poetry. Cathy loved to travel, taking her first of several trips to England in 1971. She also loved travelling to Native American country in the American Southwest. After moving to Dana Point, she founded the book sale to support the Friends of the Library. As her children got older, she transformed from full-time homemaker to part-time library clerk. She earned an Associate of Arts degree at Saddleback Community College at the age of 46. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Clark, and son, Steve Clark. She is survived by her daughters, Judy Ann Cross (Terry) and Ginny Golden (David) and grandchildren, Rachel, Jesse, Benjamin, and Sharon Golden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Dana Point on Mon., Apr. 26, 2021 at 11 a.m.A Committal Service will be held at a later time at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in Point Loma, CA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Southern California Chapter of the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia.

