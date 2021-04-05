SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Captain LeRoy H. James Perkins (1942-2021) of Los Alamitos, CA died peacefully at the age of 78 with his two daughters Debbie Montgomery & Tammy Monroe at his side on March 11, 2021 at St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach. Loving father of Debbie Montgomery and Tammy Monroe. Stepfather of Jim Sutton, John Sutton and Laurie Lynch. Proud grandfather of Amanda Dawes, Bryce Montgomery, Benjamin Lien, Jonathan Lien, Joshua Lien, and David Lien. Great grandfather of Hailey Lien, Cheyenne Dawes and Mallory Dawes. Further survived by other relatives, friends and mermaids. Born September 15, 1942 to Dorothy Berlell Strain and Clyde James Perkins of Springfield, Missouri.

In the early 70’s, LeRoy enjoyed desert motocross racing in his youth “Barstow to Las Vegas – On Any Sunday”. He also had a passion for photography and custom craftmanship in rebuilding boats and automobiles. He traveled extensively in the ocean waters of the world as his true passion was sailing…“when the ocean meets the sky, I’ll be sailing”.

Private family burial at sea in the celebration of his life as Captain LeRoy James on April 17, 2021 in Dana Point, CA.

