Bill Smith went home to the Lord on May 8th, at age 76, after a brief battle with cancer. He worked for the Capistrano Unified School District for over 30 years as a P.E. teacher and administrator. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen, and children Jason, Kevin, and Katheryn, son-in-law Daniel de Arakal, and three grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held July 18 at 1 pm at South Shores Church in Dana Point. Livestream available https://www.southshores.org/billsmithmemorial and for a year following.
