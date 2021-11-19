SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

BSC 220764

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF EARLE WALLACE ALFORD

30-2021-01228417-PR-NC-CJC

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF ORANGE COUNTY

Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent that all persons having claims against the decedent are required to file them with the Superior Court at 700 Civic Center Drive West, Santa Ana, CA 92701, and mail or deliver pursuant to Section 1215 of the California Probate Code a copy to JOSHUA E. ALFORD, as trustee of THE 2012 ALFORD FAMILY TRUST – SURVIVOR’S TRUST dated December 19, 2012, wherein the decedent was the settlor, at 2601 Main Street, Ste, 1200, Irvine, CA 92614, within the later of four months after November 12, 2021, or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, or you must petition to file a late claim as provided in Section 19103 of the California Probate Code. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested.

Shauna R. Anderson, Esq.

Law & Stein, LLP

2601 Main Street, Suite 1200

Irvine, CA 92614

On behalf of Trustee

Joshua E. Alford

