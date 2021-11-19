SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
BSC 220764
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF EARLE WALLACE ALFORD
30-2021-01228417-PR-NC-CJC
SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA
COUNTY OF ORANGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent that all persons having claims against the decedent are required to file them with the Superior Court at 700 Civic Center Drive West, Santa Ana, CA 92701, and mail or deliver pursuant to Section 1215 of the California Probate Code a copy to JOSHUA E. ALFORD, as trustee of THE 2012 ALFORD FAMILY TRUST – SURVIVOR’S TRUST dated December 19, 2012, wherein the decedent was the settlor, at 2601 Main Street, Ste, 1200, Irvine, CA 92614, within the later of four months after November 12, 2021, or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, or you must petition to file a late claim as provided in Section 19103 of the California Probate Code. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested.
Shauna R. Anderson, Esq.
Law & Stein, LLP
2601 Main Street, Suite 1200
Irvine, CA 92614
On behalf of Trustee
Joshua E. Alford
