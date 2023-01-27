NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given to creditors or contingent creditors of Decedent, Charles James Gunnison, aka Chuck Gunnison, that Charles James Gunnison died on December 21st, 2022 being at the time of his death a resident of Orange County, California. A creditor having a claim against the Estate of Charles James Gunnison must file the claim with Jon Gunnison, Representative of Estate, at the address given below within one hundred and twenty (120) days after the first publication of this Notice.

Jon Gunnison

Representative of Estate

61 Kilbride Dr, Pinehurst, NC 28374

Dana Point Times: Jan 27, Feb 3, 10, 2023