NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by THH LLC, that this California Limited Liability Company, state file # 201911310074 is winding down and will be dissolved by the directors and shareholders of the legal entity.

1) All claims against the assets of THH LLC, must be made in writing and include the claim amount, basis for the claim, and the origination date of the claim. 2) The deadline for submitting any claim is 02/28/2023. 3) Any claims that are not received by THH LLC on or before 02/28/2023 will not be recognized by the THH Limited Liability Company. 4) All claims must be sent to: THH LLC, 34145 Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 51, Dana Point, CA 92629.

DATED: December 29, 2022, THH LLC, a California Limited Liability Company.

BY: Rick Zielomski, Manager/Member

