BSC 222169

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF EDWARD J. MCCRINK, JR.

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF ORANGE

In the Matter of The Enlightenment Trust U/D/T dated May 1, 2020

Case# 30-2022-01277390-PR-NC-CJC

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent, EDWARD J. McCRINK, JR., also known as EDWARD JOHN McCRINK, JR., and NED McCRINK (“Decedent”), that all persons having claims against the Decedent are required to file them with the Superior Court of the State of California, County of Orange, Central Justice Center, 700 West Civic Center Drive, Santa Ana, CA 92701, AND mail or deliver pursuant to Section 1215 of the California Probate Code a copy to Donna M. Coffey on behalf of the NORTHERN TRUST COMPANY, Trustee of the ENLIGHTENMENT TRUST U/D/T dated May 1, 2020, wherein Decedent was the Settlor, in care of her attorney, Steffi G. Hafen, Esq., at 600 Anton Blvd., Ste. 1400, Costa Mesa, CA 92626, within the later of four (4) months after September 9, 2022, the date of the first publication of notice to creditors, or if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, sixty (60) days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, or you must petition to file a late claim as provided in Section 19103 of the California Probate Code. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested.

Dated: 8/29/22

Steffi G. Hafen, Esq.

Attorney for the Northern Trust Company, Trustee

Published in the Dana Point Times

September 9, 16, 23, 2022

