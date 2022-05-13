SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF MARK PERDEW #30-2021-01187640-PR-LA-CJC SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF ORANGE Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent of the above named decedent, that all persons having claims against the decedent are required to file them with the Superior Court at 700 Civic Center Drive West, Santa Ana, CA 92701, and mail or deliver a copy to Lily & Ernesto Olivas as Administrator of Estate of Mark Perdew dated May 5th, 2022, c/o Jared J. Miller, 10221 Slater Avenue, Suite 106, Fountain Valley, CA 92708, with the later of four months after May 2nd, 2022 or, if notice is mailed or personally deliver to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, or you must petition to file a late claim as provided in Section 19103 of the Probate Code. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. Jerad J. Miller, Attorney for Lily & Ernesto Olivas, The Legacy Lawyers, Professional Corporation 10221 Slater Avenue, Suite 106, Fountain Valley, CA 92708. Dana Point Times, May 13, 20, 27, 2022

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

