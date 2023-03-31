NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Date of Sale: 04/06/2023 at 9:00 AM. Place of Sale: At the North front entrance to the County Courthouse at 700 Civic Center Drive West, Santa Ana, CA 92701. NOTICE is hereby given that First American Title Insurance Company, a Nebraska Corporation, 1 First American Way, Santa Ana, CA in care of: 400 S. Rampart Blvd, #290 Las Vegas, NV 89145 – Phone: (844) 857-8303, duly appointed Trustee under Notice of Delinquent Assessment (“NDA”), and pursuant to Notice of Default and Election to Sell (“NOD”), will sell at public auction for cash, lawful money of the United States of America, (a cashier’s check payable to said Trustee drawn on a state or national bank, a state or federal credit union, or a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings bank as specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state) all right, title and interest now held under said NDA,to wit: Multiple Timeshare Estates as shown on Exhibit “A-1” (as described in the Declaration recorded on 06/17/1988 as 88-288532 as amended) located at 34630 Pacific Coast Highway, Capistrano Beach, CA, 92624 with APN shown herein. The Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address shown herein. All recording references contained herein and on Schedule “1” attached hereto are in the County of Orange, California. Said sale will be made, without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, as to title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said NDA, plus accrued interest thereon to the date of sale, estimated fees, charges, as shown in sum due on Schedule “1” together with estimated expenses of the Trustee in the amount of $600.00. The claimant, Riviera Beach and Spa Vacation Plan Owners Association, a California nonprofit corporation, under NDA delivered to Trustee a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located, and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. First American Title Insurance Company, a Nebraska Corporation. APN:See Schedule “1”. Batch ID: Foreclosure HOA 125319-RVB1-HOA. Schedule “1”: Lien Recording Date and Reference: 12/13/2022; Inst: 2022000405218; NOD Recording Date and Reference: 12/14/2022; 2022000407843; Contract No., Owner(s), APN, Sum Due; 16625789, DONALD G. MORLEY and JANICE M. MORLEY, 916-124-04, $3,442.15; 16625829, JO ANNE CHILDRESS, 916-12-229, $773.88; 16625906, BONNIE LEE FARRAN, Trustee of the FARRAN TRUST DATED DECEMBER 3, 1987, SUB-TRUST C, 916-124-09, $2,739.65; 16625921, ALVIN T. GRONER, JR. and KIM O. GRONER, 916-120-53, $1,513.08; 16626048, RICHARD V. FENAROLI and YVONNE L. FENAROLI, 916-121-35, $2,739.65; 16626087, HEIRS AND/OR DEVISEES OF THE ESTATE OF ENRIQUE S. MARQUEZ, DECEASED, THEIR INTEREST BEING SUBJECT TO THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE ESTATE OF SAID DECEDENT, 916-126-06, $4,064.17; 16626138, EARL E. GAUGLER and MARIE A. RICHARDS, Trustees of the GAUGLER TRUST DATED JUNE 15, 1989, 916-127-13, $4,057.17; 16626404, THOMAS E. HARPER and JEANNE DISARRO, 916-132-09, $2,947.06; 16626425, MARNIE RING-YZBICK and DAVID G. YZBICK, 916-144-13, $4,371.22; 16626582, LORI A. CLOCK, 916-142-62, $2,294.38; 16626646, ROBERT D. FAINBARG and PAULA H. FAINBARG, Trustees of the R. & P. FAINBARG TRUST, ESTABLISHED JUNE 27, 1995, 916-142-33, $2,532.33; 16626735, GARY E. SABARA and ANN MARIE M. SABARA, 916-140-65, $1,520.42; 16626816, STEVEN LEVINSON, Trustee of the CISNEROS FAMILY TRUST DATED JULY 2, 1992, 916-141-32, $2,532.33; 16626831, KELLEY M. DOYLE and CYNTHIA A. DOYLE, 916-130-27, $2,532.33; 16626860, HOWARD G. HEINRICHS and ELIZABETH A. HEINRICHS, 916-130-61, $1,516.00; 16626976, DON I. JOHNSON and DIANE D. JOHNSON, and their successors, as Trustees of the JOHNSON FAMILY TRUST DATED JUNE 27, 2007, 916-129-04, $4,057.17; 16626995, TAMARA LEE NELSON A/K/A TAMARA BIENSTADT AND THE UNRECORDED INTEREST OF THE SPOUSE OF TAMARA LEE NELSON A/K/A TAMARA BIENSTADT, 916-129-55, $1,399.05; 16627041, NANCY COORS MCINTIRE, 916-136-44, $3,750.09; 16627086, ROBERT H. ZWEIBEL, 916-145-28, $2,739.65; 16627145, KASIE VARIA and ANTONIO VARIA, 916-113-13, $2,739.65; 16627197, ANTONIO L. MYRELL and ANNIE E. MYRELL, Trustees of the MYRELL TRUST DATED AUGUST 6, 2004, 916-111-09, $4,057.17; 16627241, KYRLE C. HATH and LOIS E. HATH, 916-111-25, $3,750.09; 16627337, ROBERT L. HERNANDEZ, 916-136-67, $2,737.21; 16627385, WESLEY J. THOMAS and COSONYA L. STEPHENS and the unrecorded interest of the spouse of COSONYA L. STEPHENS and DEEDRA F. THOMAS and SHLESHIA C. MANNS and the unrecorded interest of the spouse of SHLESHIA C. MANNS, 916-14-553, $3,187.96; 16627544, KATHLEEN D. RENDON-AGUIRRE and the unrecorded interest of the spouse of KATHLEEN D. RENDON-AGUIRRE, 916-119-42, $3,750.09; 16627572, SABRINA L. UMPHRESS and MARK G. LEE, Co-Trustees of the SYLVIA LEE REVOCABLE TRUST DATED JANUARY 11, 2007, 916-138-24, $2,532.33; 16627640, DEAN G. MCKEEVER, 916-145-34, $4,057.17; 16627836, JOYCE J. WALTON and NOREEN T. MIURA, 916-133-53, $783.96; 16627890, Madd Dog One, Inc., a Nevada Corporation, 916-135-99, $2,071.92; 16628093, SYLVIA TERRAZAS, 916-128-14, $1,395.93; 16628488, MARTHA E. HALDA, 916-132-77, $2,234.98; 16628817, KRISTINA VAN BUSKIRK, 916-129-73, $2,960.32; 16628997, MICHAEL E. WINOWSKI and ELENOR P. DAHL, 916-143-24, $4,960.93; 16629040, TOMMY THURMAN and SANDRA THURMAN, 916-122-60, $730.21; 16629131, SHARON M. DESANDE, Trustee of the DESANDE FAMILY TRUST, DATED DECEMBER 10, 2001, 916-118-77, $2,364.43; 16629289, JIMMY A. DUNBAR and MARY JOYCE DUNBAR, Trustees of the DUNBAR FAMILY 1996 LIVING TRUST UNDER DECLARATION OF TRUST DATED MARCH 5, 1996, 916-140-52, $2,071.92; 16629419, STEVE ALFRED MORRILL and ROSEMARY PHOEBE MORRILL, Trustees of the STEVE ALFRED MORRILL TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 4, 1980, 916-133-73, $1,627.09; 17540372, CATHERINE DENISE HARGROVE, 916-114-35, $3,750.09; 18179315, JENNIFER CENA WILLIS and the unrecorded interest of the spouse of JENNIFER CENA WILLIS and JULIE ELIZABETH SHAW and the unrecorded interest of the spouse of JULIE ELIZABETH SHAW, 916-113-09, $2,739.65. Exhibit “A-1”: Contract No., Undivided Interest, Condominium Unit No., Vacation Plan, Use Period; 16625789, 1/45TH, 215, Premier, Annual; 16625829, 1/90TH, O213-A31, Preferred, Odd Year Biennial; 16625906, 1/45th, 215, Preferred, Annual; 16625921, 1/102, E211, Preferred, Even Year Biennial; 16626048, 1/51, 212, Preferred, Annual; 16626087, 1/51, 217, Preferred, Annual; 16626138, 1/51, 218, Preferred, Annual; 16626404, 1/51, 223, Limited, Annual; 16626425, 1/51, 335, Limited, Annual; 16626582, 1/102, E-333, Preferred, Even Year Biennial; 16626646, 1/51, 333, Riviera, Annual; 16626735, 1/102, O331, Riviera, Odd Year Biennial; 16626816, 1/51, R332, Riviera, Annual; 16626831, 1/51, 221, Riviera, Annual; 16626860, 1/102, O221, Preferred, Odd Year Biennial; 16626976, 1/51, 220, Preferred, Annual; 16626995, 1/102, 220, Riviera, Odd Year Biennial; 16627041, 1/51, 327, Riviera, Annual; 16627086, 1/51, 336, Preferred, Annual; 16627145, 1/51, 104, Preferred, Annual; 16627197, 1/51, 102, Preferred, Annual; 16627241, 1/51, 102, Riviera, Annual; 16627337, 1/102, 0327, Riviera, Odd Year Biennial; 16627385, 1/102, 336, Limited, Odd Year Biennial; 16627544, 1/51, 110, Riviera, Annual; 16627572, 1/51, 329, Riviera, Annual; 16627640, 1/51, 336, Preferred, Annual; 16627836, 1/102, 0324, Preferred, Odd Year Biennial; 16627890, 1/102, 326, Riviera, Odd Year Biennial; 16628093, 1/51, 219, Preferred, Annual; 16628488, 1/102, 223, Preferred, Odd Year Biennial; 16628817, 1/102, 220, Preferred, Odd Year Biennial; 16628997, 1/51, R334, Riviera, Annual; 16629040, 1/90, 213, Riviera, Even Year Biennial; 16629131, 1/102, 109, Preferred, Odd Year Biennial; 16629289, 1/102, 331, Riviera, Even Year Biennial; 16629419, 1/102, 324, Limited, Odd Year Biennial; 17540372, 1/51, 105, Riviera, Annual; 18179315, 1/51, 104, Preferred, Annual. Published in Dana Point Times – Mar 17, 24, 31, 2023

